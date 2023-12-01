WATCH: Northern Kentucky teen bowls perfect game while playing for high school team

By Emily Sanderson

EDGEWOOD, Kentucky (WLWT) — A northern Kentucky teen accomplished an exciting bowling feat, and part of it was captured on video.

A parent shared video with WLWT of Dixie Heights High School student Alyssa Bechtol.

Alyssa is 13 years old and goes to Turkeyfoot Middle School but she bowls for the high school team.

Bechtol bowled for 300 Thursday night against Boone County High School.

This was her first ever 300 game.

