Norcross family creates massive model train display for a good cause

By Amanda Rose

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Jonathan and Donna Galucki never thought a family passion would turn into a massive and magical model train display at their Norcross business.

“It started with one innocent train. It starts so innocently and then it grew into that,” said Jonathan Galucki.

Jonathan remembers getting his first model train as a Christmas gift when he was nine years old. He’s been collecting them ever since.

Jonathan’s lifelong hobby is now a cherished family tradition.

“What I remember most is my daughter, giving her a caboose. And it was the first car that she got, and she still has that car,” he said.

The family spends hours building elaborate and colorful train displays circling their Christmas tree every holiday season.

“It took over entire rooms because you got four kids. Each gets their number of cars. It gets to be pretty big,” said Galucki.

The display got so big, Jonathan and Donna thought why not invite others to experience the magic?

This is the second year the Galucki family has opened the “Neighborhood Christmas Train Experience” on 3135 Reps Miller Road.

There are over 300 buildings in the 2,000-square-foot display of trains, which features towns, cities, ski mountains, and even lakes.

There’s also a Lego train display built by a 14-year-old and his family.

Last year, the Galucki’s raised over $6,000 with all of the proceeds going to the faith-based non-profit Neighborhood Cooperative Ministries.

The family says helping others is the true meaning of Christmas.

“It’s about coming, seeing something that’s fun, and helping your neighbor,” said Donna Galucki.

