Michigan woman who went missing while hiking in Calaveras Co. found dead

By Nijzel Dotson

Calaveras County, California (KCRA) — Ann Marie Herford, a woman from Michigan who went missing in Calaveras County while hiking earlier this month, was found dead by sheriff’s office deputies on Thursday.

Herford was last seen on Nov. 12, and her vehicle was left parked at the trailhead near the Arnold Rim Trail in the Lakemont subdivision.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office and the Calaveras County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team found Herford’s body was found on a 35-degree sloped hillside beneath a heavy tree canopy and dense foliage, according to the sheriff’s office.

Her body was extricated by a California Highway Patrol aircraft, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives will continue to investigate Herford’s disappearance but the sheriff’s office said, her death is not believed to be suspicious.

