Employees carjacked in hospital parking lot in two separate incidents

By Khiree Stewart

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital is increasing security after two employees were carjacked within hours of each other outside the building.

Hospital officials confirmed Thursday that the incidents took place in the parking lot. One happened Thursday morning, the other Wednesday evening.

Baltimore police released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection with both carjackings.

An employee told police that a male and female approached her with a gun, took her keys and drove off with her vehicle at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Another employee told police they were approached by a man with a gun in the parking lot who took off with their vehicle as well, around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Neither employee was hurt.

“Just to know that that’s going on in our backyard and happening so close without really being aware is just terrifying,” resident Libby Sheain said. “I definitely have to have my head on a swivel and share my location with friends and family.”

The two cases come a week after a woman reported being attacked by a young man wearing a ski mask on the Jones Falls Trail, right near the hospital.

In response to the uptick in crime, Mt. Washington shared a statement with 11 News.

“The entire team is troubled and concerned about these events, which are abnormal in the beautiful Mt. Washington community. We are grateful that neither employee was physically harmed.

“Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital takes the safety and security of our patients, families and staff extremely seriously.

“When these events happened, our administration immediately reached out to our partners at the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine, and both organizations are providing additional support and resources.

“The hospital is bringing in additional private security resources, including K-9 assets, to provide additional safety.

“Our security and administration are working in close collaboration with the Baltimore Police Department. Its officers and command staff have been on-site and are meeting with team members, offering reassurance and answering questions from the staff.

“In addition, MWPH leadership is continuing to work with law enforcement as they investigate the crimes and is offering a variety of support services to our staff while patient care continues.

“The safety and security of our team members, patients and visitors are always of paramount importance for MWPH.”

The Mt. Washington Improvement Association is also working with police on short and long-term ways to improve safety in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact Baltimore City police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.