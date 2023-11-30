Sunny Isles Beach mom Yulia Storozhuk arraigned on child abuse charges

By JACQUELINE QUYNH

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A Sunny Isles Beach mother accused of abusing her three-year-old son was arraigned during a hearing on Thursday.

Yulia Storozhuk is facing two counts of felony child abuse.

Storozhuk did not appear in court, her lawyer appeared before the judge on Zoom. Her next hearing was set for February 8, 2024. The judge also set the start of her trial for February 20th.

Storozhuk, who was arrested on Halloween, is accused of violently beating her son. The incident was caught on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera. The video reportedly shows her pushing her son to the ground and repeatedly kicking him.

Storozhuk claims she was overwhelmed at the moment and he son was not listening to her. She said they came to the US a year ago after escaping the war in Ukraine.

She has been ordered not to have any contact with her child.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.