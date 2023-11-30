Four agencies chase, arrest accused ‘Peeping Tom’ in Fayetteville, sheriff’s office says

By Hope Dean

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia (WANF) — After a two-hour chase including drones, K-9s and eyewitnesses, four law enforcement agencies caught an accused “Peeping Tom” on Monday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Pullins, 37, faces five charges, including obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to register as a sex offender and providing false identification. He remains in Fayette County Jail.

Fayetteville police came to the Hunters Lane area after reports of a suspicious man caught on camera in residents’ yards, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said he matched the description of a suspect in recent “Peeping Tom” reports.

When they arrived, officers approached a man. The man gave them a fake identity — and then he ran into the woods when the officers tried to arrest him, kickstarting a chase, the sheriff’s office said.

Fayetteville police teamed up with members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Peachtree City Police Department and the Fayette County Marshal’s Office to find and catch Pullins, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office commends the quick response and collaboration between all law enforcement agencies involved and their community members,” the office said. “The successful apprehension of the suspect highlights the dedication and teamwork within Fayette County.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.