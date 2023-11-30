‘Extremely high’: Warren County Health reports outbreak in pediatric pneumonia cases

By Fletcher Keel

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WLWT) — Warren County health officials say they’ve received an “extremely high” number of pediatric pneumonia cases reported this fall.

According to the Warren County Health District, there have been 142 cases of pediatric pneumonia reported since August, which is both above the county average and meets the Ohio Department of Health’s definition of an outbreak.

“We do not think this is a novel/new respiratory disease but rather a large uptick in the number of pneumonia cases normally seen at one time,” WCHD said in a press release.

Health officials say there has not been a definitive etiology determined, or a common thread, to link the cases, and are investigating possible linkages and risk factors.

The average age for cases of pediatric pneumonia is 8-years-old, officials say, and the cases span multiple school districts.

“There has been no conclusive patterns among the children diagnosed,” the health district said in its press release.

Authorities say some of the most common symptoms include cough, fever and fatigue.

WCHD says they’re working with ODH, local children’s hospitals and primary care providers in hopes to determine a cause and further prevent the spread of the illness.

“As we approach the holiday season, when many of us will be gathering together with family and friends, please remember to take necessary precautions to protect your health: wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home when ill, and stay up to date on vaccines,” WCHD says.

Anyone who has questions or would like to report a pneumonia case is asked to contact the Warren County Health District at 513-695-2097.

