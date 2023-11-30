5 Dunbar High School students recovering after ingesting substance containing THC

By Web Staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Five Dunbar High School students are recovering after becoming ill Monday upon eating what school officials described as “a substance of unknown origin.”

WBAL-TV 11 News confirmed through various sources that the students suffered serious adverse reactions, but authorities are still trying to determine what they ingested.

The medical emergency at Dunbar was reported around 12:35 p.m. Monday after five students ingested an unknown substance and suffered adverse reactions.

“It was an unfortunate and scary situation yesterday at Dunbar. We had five students ingest an unknown substance and had adverse reactions to it,” district spokeswoman Sherry Christian told 11 News.

According to several witnesses who asked to remain anonymous, one student was found on the floor violently shaking. Another was discovered unconscious in a second-floor stairwell.

According to city fire officials, dispatchers received a 911 call for an overdose. City fire officials said they took one 15-year-old girl to a hospital.

“Three of the students were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Two were taken home by their parents. All three that have been taken to the hospital have been released,” Christian said.

The district also sent a letter to parents, but some said they didn’t receive it. Others said they didn’t get the letter until long after the emergency.

Parents expressed concern for the safety of their children.

“This is just as serious as a shooting,” said Ashley Clark, a parent of ninth-grade student.

“It is very concerning, very concerning. We want our children to go to school and to be safe and be protected,” said Darryll, a parent.

School officials urged parents to have a conversation with their children.

“I am very open to speaking with her to let her know there’s possibilities that people will be giving you things and you might want to trying it because your friends are. So, don’t be that person because you never know what they are giving you,” Clark said.

The district sent its specialized services team to the school to provide counseling for students.

School district officials said if the substance is determined to be something that breaks the code of conduct, disciplinary action will be taken.

Health professionals are urging parents to talk to their children after the incident.

“This was very alarming to hear this as a health professional. It’s a reminder of the dangers that are out there,” Mercy Medical Center pediatrician Dr. Ashanti Woods said.

“I’m just hoping that the parents stay involved and talk to their children. I’m grateful that me and my daughter have the type of relationship where she feels comfortable telling me what’s going on,” Dunbar High School parent Ashley Clark said.

Woods, a graduate of Baltimore City Public Schools, reminds parents that with so many substances out there, it’s important to take action and speak with your kids now.

“Our advice to children is to obviously stay away from drugs, say no to drugs and if you have not seen food, if it has not come out of a package, it’s probably safest to avoid it,” Woods said.

The school district is offering counseling and other resources to Dunbar students.

Baltimore City Public Schools officials told 11 News that the substance ingested by the student contained THC. City Schools did not characterize the items nor report how much THC was in the items.

