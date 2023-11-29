Walk for Vets organization traveling through Baldwin and Mobile County as they walk from Florida to Washington

By Stephen Moody

MALBIS, Alabama (WALA) — From one corner of the country to the other. WalkForVets.org is raising awareness to post traumatic stress disorder.

This walk started in Key West, Fla., back in October and will finish in Forks, Wash. That’s over 4,000 miles — all with the tagline “Don’t let PTSD back you into a corner.”

“In the veteran community, we all know a veteran. On this walk, it’s not so much so about veterans. It’s about first responders. It’s about veterans. It’s about civilian people dealing with it,” Founder John Ring said.

The veterans are carrying a US flag from the starting point all the way to California first, where they will present it to the son of a veteran who lost his battle with PTSD earlier this year.

“The last wish he had, was for his message to be broadcast to help other veterans who are suffering. So he was a hero while he was alive. And he’s still a hero by us sharing his message and trying to help as many people as possible. So, this flag will go to his son in San Diego,” Ring said.

And as he continues on this journey, he’s sure to meet a lot more willing people looking to help out.

“Just seeing people help and wanting to help and wanting to come out and walk, it motivates me. It pushes me to that next step. And it’s the heart of what we do,” Ring said.

Tuesday they’re traveling from Malbis to Theodore. Then on Wednesday, they’ll continue the walk traveling from Theodore to Pascagoula, Mississippi.

You can help with the cause by visiting WalkForVets.org.

