Shreveport man arrested for allegedly killing puppies

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A domestic dispute call led to a cruelty to animals case on Nov. 23 in Shreveport.

Police say they were called to a domestic dispute in the 2800 block of Randolph Street, but instead officers discovered four puppies that had been killed.

An investigation resulted in the arrest of Erwin Musgrove, 23. Musgrove is charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

