Apple update causes unwarranted concern among iPhone users, local authorities

By Maddie Heimsch

Click here for updates on this story

MADISON, Wis. (WISC) — A new iOS update caused privacy concerns among some iPhone users and authorities nationwide, but a local expert said there’s not much to worry about.

NameDrop is another version of AirDrop, which has allowed iPhone users to exchange photos instantly since 2011. The new installment allows the same quick and easy transfer for contact information.

“The worry here is that people are going to walk down the street, bump into you and all of a sudden all of your information from your iPhone is going to go into their iPhone,” said Steve Noll, a professor of marketing at Madison College. “That’s not possible.”

Noll said the procedure requires two-way consent. Both parties must accept the transfer before any information is processed, so there is no worry that a stranger might get ahold of personal information.

“It would pop up, I have to send it, and then that person has to accept it,” he explained.

He hopes to use the feature as a digital business card that can exchange names, email addresses and phone numbers with colleagues.

Law enforcement agencies across the country, including Madison Area Crime Stoppers, issued safety alerts for the release of this feature, as it is automatically turned on for all users.

Although it poses no threat to security, you can turn off the feature by going to Settings, General, AirDrop, and then toggling off the “Bring Devices Together” setting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.