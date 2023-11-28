FBI seeking information on Overland Park pediatric neurologist accused in child pornography investigation

By Web Staff

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) — The FBI is asking for help from the public in the investigation into an Overland Park pediatric neurologist accused of attempting to make child pornography.

Dr. Brian Aalbers, a former neurologist at Overland Park Medical Center, is charged with one count of attempted production of child pornography.

In an affidavit, an FBI agent accused Aalbers of using hidden cameras to record thousands of videos.

Court documents say Aalbers “did knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.”

The affidavit says over 20,000 videos were identified on Aalbers’ computer — some dating back to December 2020.

Documents say someone found the cameras last month and called Kansas City police.

In a release Monday, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Division of the FBI said agents are asking for the public’s help in the investigation into Aalbers due to the nature of his profession and contact with children.

Anyone with information that might help, or anyone with concerns, is asked to email Aalbersinvestigation@fbi.gov. Authorities said any information provided is voluntary but may be useful in the investigation, and the ongoing effort to identify potential victims.

Ann Thomas is the President/CEO of The Children’s Place.

It specializes in mental health for people eight years old and younger.

She says kids should know that no one can take pictures of their private parts. No one should do anything to make them feel uncomfortable.

“It’s helping your children understand that there are private parts,” Thomas said. “It’s the parts that the swimsuits cover.”

Thomas offered some ‘escape strategies’.

For teens, say “my parents say I have to come home.”

Young children can say they need to use the bathroom or scream.

“It’s OK to get out of the situation,” she said. “You can be disrespectful or you can be rude. We have to teach our kids how to have exit strategies when they’re in situations that are uncomfortable.”

Thomas also said kids should know the real names of their body parts and that it’s OK to talk about difficult things.

