Coast Guard searching for four missing men in the Mississippi River

By Metia Carroll

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The Coast Guard and local authorities are searching for four men who went missing from a bulk carrier vessel near Belle Chasse.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a notification of potentially four persons in the water.

The Coast Guard says all four people reported are to be of Bangladeshi nationality, ages 25, 29, 30, 47 and all crewmembers of the the bulk carrier vessel Meghna Adventure.

The Coast Guard says they reportedly did not arrive for muster aboard their vessel late Monday.

The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans and the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter aircrew and Coast Guard Station New Orleans Response Boat-small boat crew began to search with efforts continuing into today.

