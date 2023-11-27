Pizzeria hosts fundraiser to benefit Rachel Morin’s children for holidays

By Tommie Clark

ABINGDON, Maryland (WBAL) — A Harford County business is raising money to help the five children of Rachel Morin get through the holiday season.

Investigators continue to search for Morin’s killer as the reward for information leading to an arrest is $30,000. Morin’s body was found in August along the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. Evidence led investigators to a man seen in a doorbell video in Los Angeles.

In September, the family-run restaurant Box Hill Pizzeria and Crab Cakes in Abingdon made a decision that Nov. 24 would be dedicated to Morin. People packed the restaurant Friday for the fundraiser.

“When we first heard about it, yes, it’s about, ‘Oh my heavens,’ and the safety of the community and this and that, but you know, does anybody think about the children?” said Milissa Lester, Box Hill’s director of sales and marketing.

Owner Tom Kanaras started the popular restaurant four decades ago.

“This is gearing into our busy time,” Kanaras said.

Kanaras’ son and the restaurant’s manager, Nico Kanaras, came up with the idea for the fundraiser.

“I know (the children are) going through a difficult time. It just makes me feel good that we’re able to do itm and it makes me feel good that the customers are responding to it,” Tom Kanaras said.

“Ten percent of every check that comes in this door all day long — shipping, online ordering, our marketplace next door, everything. So, we’re just really hoping to give these kids a good Christmas,” Nico Kanaras said.

Morin’s older sister, Rebekah Morin, said the money will go toward presents and a trust set up for the children.

“I want to make sure that the things that Rachel would have done, get done for her kids, that is my goal,” Rebekah Morin said.

Customers couldn’t be more proud of their favorite local establishment for giving back to a local family facing tragedy.

“It’s wonderful. Oh my gosh. It brings tears in your eyes, it really does, for those five little kids to get a Christmas is wonderful,” customer Barbara Brown said.

The restaurant will continue to donate 10% of sales until 10 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office at 410-836-7788 or email a tip to investigators at rmtips@harfordsheriff.org.

