Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident

By Amy Luft

MONTREAL (CTV Network) — Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution. Police said the graffiti was discovered Saturday afternoon on the school grounds at Ecole Maimonide, a private Jewish school, on Bourdon St. A Facebook post showed the words “Israel terrorist” spray painted on cement outside the school. Meantime, a molotov cocktail was thrown at the Jewish Community Council building on Decarie Boulevard near Vezina at 1 a.m. Monday. Damage was minimal and no one was injured. The incidents are expected to be turned over to hate crimes investigators. No one has been arrested in either incident so far, said police.

