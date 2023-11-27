Family turns on magnificent 50,000-light display for Christmas

By Bryanna Gallagher

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) — A family in Camden County is spreading holiday cheer with over 50,000 lights. They call it the ‘Lights on Bryn Mawr’.

It’s been a tradition for six years now. Family, friends, and neighbors all came together in Pennsauken, New Jersey on Saturday to see the Hak family transform their home for Christmas once again.

This year’s theme is Christmas in July. The person behind all the magic is surprisingly not Santa.

“My husband is an electrician, so that’s kinda what started it and we all really love Christmas. Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Jenn Hak.

Brian Hak may be an electrician by trade, but more importantly, he’s a father and a husband.

“I start building things in August, I start putting things on the house the day after Halloween, and I stopped putting things together 10 minutes ago,” Brian told Action News.

He says he couldn’t do it without the help of his family.

“I do a lot of testing, like the lights, pushing a lot of pixels, putting stuff up, and connecting a lot of the stuff,” said Lauren Hak.

“I’m dancing tonight and helped putting up all the lights,” added Katelyn Hak.

After six months of prepping and hard work, Brian says without a doubt, this is worth it.

“My parents always made Christmas special for me, I love doing it for my kids. I love doing it for the community. It’s a happy time, I like doing it,” Brian said.

When those lights switched on for the first time, spectators felt the Christmas cheer and joy could be seen on everyone’s faces.

“We call them the ‘Christmas family’ they’re basically like Mr. and Mrs. Christmas,” said neighbor Catie Crowley.

It doesn’t stop there, the Haks have bins right outside of their house for visitors, who are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys they’ll donate to Toys-for-Tots.

“Giving gifts to people, I love to make things to see their cheer when they open them. It makes me happy,” said neighbor Will Snyder.

Last year, the Haks collected over 10 boxes of toys. So far this year, they are already at three.

Their lights will be on display throughout the holiday season until 10 p.m. daily.

You can visit the house at 8220 Bryn Mawr Avenue in Pennsauken, Camden County.

