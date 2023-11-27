Driver crashes into theater in Detroit
By Sara Powers
DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman crashed into the box office of a theater in downtown Detroit early Monday.
The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the Fillmore theater in the 2100 block of Woodward Ave.
Detroit police say a woman was driving a Ford SUV when she struck the Fillmore’s box office. The driver was arrested.
The investigation is ongoing.
No other information has been released at this time.
