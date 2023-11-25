Crews respond to large SE Portland house fire

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Crews responded around Friday to a house fire in southeast Portland.

The call was initially placed at 12:40 p.m. to a home on SE 87th near SE Division Street.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the front and back of the house.

Despite concern the fire had spread to the attic, a search found no spread.

By 1 p.m. the fire was almost entirely knocked down, and crews remained on the scene ventilating the building and monitoring the situation.

At this time, no injuries have been reported and a cause is under investigation.

