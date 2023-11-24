Most roads near Black Bear Fire reopened as containment increases, caution still advised

By Denise Pridgen

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The U.S. Forest Service has reopened most of the closed roads near the Black Bear Fire in Haywood County.

Forest officials said, because of the increased containment and lower fire activity, they’re able to open all roads except Brown Gap Road.

They still urge drivers to be cautious on the reopened roads and watch out for fire crews.

At last report, the Black Bear Fire had burned about 1,888 acres and was 79 percent contained.

And in Cherokee County, the Collett Ridge Fire remains 100 percent contained with about 5,505 acres burned. Minimal activity is predicted for that fire.

The U.S. Forest Service offered these (wildfire) tips for recreating responsibly:

Know before you go – Prevent wildfires by knowing how to safely use outdoor equipment and vehicles and by being aware of any fire restrictions in place that may affect activities like campfires and barbecues. Plan and prepare – Carrying tools to extinguish a flame could prevent a random spark from becoming a catastrophic wildfire. Download apps or seek and save local information resources. Learn how to respond – Wildfires can change your plans. If you see a fire, report it by calling 911. Follow posted signage or notifications. Give firefighters space and know that fires are no-drone zones. Respect fire – From fireworks to camp stoves, understand the potentially explosive nature of your toys or tools before playing with fire. Use existing fire rings, and make sure your campfire is out completely and cold to the touch prior to leaving or sleeping. Build a safe and inclusive outdoors – Understand and be aware of how activities may affect others and the natural environment. We can work together to keep our communities safe through planning, preparing and practicing Leave No Trace. Make it better – Learn about the impacts of human- and drought-caused wildfire. Remember that natural fires also play an important role in the health of our landscapes.

