Albuquerque firefighters investigating apartment fire

By KOAT Staff

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Firefighters evacuated an apartment building when fire broke out on the top floor.

Crews got the call just after noon about the two-story apartment building on 6th Street SW, next to Cecelia’s restaurant. Firefighters say when they arrived, smoke and flames were coming out a second story window.

Fire crews got the fire under control in about 20 minutes. They say they kept most of the damage contained to one unit.

No one was hurt. Albuquerque Fire & Rescue is working to learn the cause.

