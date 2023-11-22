Widow speaks out after husband killed in shooting in NW Miami-Dade

By SHELDON FOX, JULIAN QUINTANA

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — A woman is sharing her pain and heartbreak after her husband was killed. Police said her husband and another man were shot at random during a gunman’s one-man crime spree.

That widow spoke exclusively with 7News.

Alexia Benard’s world is now shattered.

“This man is my everything! My everything,” she said. “Just doesn’t make any sense.”

Her husband, Mike Benard, was murdered on Saturday in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“I have to re-figure out my entire life for me and my kids,” she said.

Days before Thanksgiving, 10-month-old Adrian and 6-year-old Alaia are now without a father.

The loving family man also enjoyed riding and even spoke to 7News about it two years ago.

“I try to ride as safe as possible,” he said.

7News was told that his passion was to fix anything with wheels, whether they be dirt bikes, ATV’s or cars. It was his life’s work as well, and he had his own mechanic business in his backyard. He would help friends fix cars and anybody who needed help with their vehicle.

Before he was shot, Mike was helping a friend fix a tire, not far from the scene where his life was taken.

After changing a tire, Benard and his friend got in their car and began to drive off when, police said, a man walked up and “The defendant immediately pointed the firearm at the driver window and discharged multiple shots into the vehicle.”

Mike was killed and his friend was critically injured.

Soon after, Alexia received a call.

“And I frantically ran out of Winn-Dixie, screaming,” she said,

According to detectives, Lekambrick Hanna shot the men and was then arrested.

They also said that the night earlier, Hanna stole a bus, ditched it in downtown Miami traffic and ran off, uncaught.

“He was on the run?!” Alexi said.

Shockingly, Hanna had also stolen a Miami-Dade Fire truck in May before being caught after a chase into Palm Beach County.

“Why is he out there to have done this to my husband?!” Alexia said,

A grieving wife now wants answers despite the pain she faces and the lives that were changed forever.

“I will always live for my husband. I will live for him and my children,” she said.

Alexia said her husband did not know the shooter and now has to arrange a funeral.

