Waukesha dedicates parade memorial as community honors victims and survivors 2 years later

By Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Waukesha community commemorated the second anniversary of the 2021 Christmas parade attack on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Six people were killed and more than 60 others were injured after a driver sped through the parade route.

On Tuesday, the city unveiled a new memorial that’s designed to honor the entire community.

For some people, it was their very first time back to Main Street in exactly two years. Others have returned often to try to reclaim the meaning of the downtown area.

The minute of silence Tuesday evening stood in stark contrast to the joyful noise that usually fills downtown Waukesha.

Victims and survivors, many still recovering from injuries seen and unseen, gathered to remember the tragedy that brought them closer.

Pastor Chris Marien, a chaplain with the Waukesha Police Department, told the crowd, “We are reminded healing comes to each of us in its own time. So remind us to be gentle with ourselves.”

There was plenty of security on hand to help people feel safe.

Governor Tony Evers was among several dignitaries that spoke, but the most emotional moments came from the families.

Jane Kulich’s daughter Taylor spoke directly to anyone impacted, saying, “I know how much it means to hear these words: You are safe. You are loved. I am here for you. And I am proud of you.”

And the grief was close by for many of the families.

Sheri Sparks, the mother of Tucker and Jackson Sparks, said, “It’s hard. It’s really hard sometimes.”

Sheri spoke for her family about the loss of Jackson. “I miss him so much it physically hurts at times.”

But the ceremony also focused on healing, moving forward, and honoring the progress made over the past two years.

Mental health resources were available on site. Survivors have told us it’s helped them and they encourage others to not shy away from pursuing it.

Mayor Shawn Reilly said, “If you think you need help, get your butt over there and get connected to resources.”

And there were plenty of smiles and happy hugs sprinkled throughout the evening.

And lots of familiar faces catching up, including the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.

Kathy Gladfelter, a member of the group, told us, “It’s very bittersweet, I think, to be here, just because there’s so much love and support for the community.”

After the ceremony, people lined up out the door at a nearby hotel to create clay tiles in honor of the victims and survivors.

The money raised will help build another permanent memorial at Grede Park. The tiles will be part of that memorial.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.