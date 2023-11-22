OHSU patient one of region’s longest-living heart transplant recipients, reflects on thriving

By Soyoung Kim

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A Vancouver woman has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, she’s one of the region’s longest-living heart transplant recipients.

“I was on more prayer chains and I know that God played a big part in it,” Sharol Lucey, a heart transplant patient, said.

Lucey considers every day a blessing, but calls every day since her heart transplant – a miracle.

“My life was saved. I was 49 years old and here I am 76,” Lucey said.

She remembers the day she got the call like it was yesterday.

“It was just a typical afternoon,” Lucey said. “I was on the list for six months and in April, I got the call, and I went to OHSU and got my heart.”

That was nearly three decades ago, and she’s beating the odds.

“They said that the average lifespan would be I could count on maybe five more years of life,” Lucey said. “This coming April will be 27 years.”

Since then, she said she’s had a lot to be thankful for, including her husband and growing family.

“My husband and I, on December 4th, we’ll be married 58 years, so I’ve had his support. The fact, I can share all these years with Mike and that we can actually still look forward to a future,” Lucey said. “I now have six great-grandchildren.”

She’s also grateful for new family.

“Another blessing is, a year after my transplant. She texted me and it was Marlene, and my donor’s name was Steve and it was his mother,” Lucey said. “That was real blessing because we have remained friends all these years.”

Plus, the team at OHSU.

“The donor program, and the doctors and staff at OHSU, they are so competent and are so caring,” Lucey said.

With a grateful heart and a heart for adventure, Lucey said she’s living life to the fullest.

“Marlene and several of our other friends, we’re going on a cruise,” Lucey said.

Lucey has also participated in the donor education program and clinical trial at OHSU.

