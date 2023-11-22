Man dies after vehicle crashes into horse on highway in Sumner County

By Tony Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

BETHPAGE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to an unfortunate crash involving a sedan and a horse in Sumner County on Tuesday night.

THP reported that a man and woman were traveling in a Toyota Camry on Highway 231 South through Bethpage around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday when the Camry struck a horse on the road. The horse entered into the passenger side of the car and struck both the man and woman in the car, according to the report.

The impact killed the car’s passenger, 77-year-old Barry Oliver. The woman driver, 74-year-old Evelyn Oliver, was also injured in the crash. Her condition is unknown.

How the horse came to be in the roadway is also unknown.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.