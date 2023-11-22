Chewy helps dying Oklahoma dog, family celebrate one last Christmas

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA (KOCO) — A dying 11-year-old Oklahoma dog diagnosed with cancer was granted one last Christmas wish thanks to an online pet shop.

The Great Dane’s owner Courtney Tucker, who lives near Tulsa, reached out to Chewy in hopes of giving 11-year-old Riley one last Christmas. Riley was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, and has outlived the breed’s life expectancy of 8-10 years.

With Riley not expected to make it to Christmas Day, Tucker wrote a letter to the company’s Chewy Claus program, which its website says helps make pets’ “holiday wishes come true one letter at a time.”

“While he may not make it to Christmas, it would mean the world to us if Chewy Claus was able to give us one last holiday celebration with everyone who loves Riley,” Tucker wrote in the letter.

Chewy Claus made Christmas come early for Riley and Tucker, giving the Great Dane a slew of toys, treats, a steak dinner and, most importantly, a Christmas celebration with his favorite people.

“Riley is so special to everyone. He has a relationship with almost everyone in my family, and giving him this experience just means so much not (just) to me but every single family as well,” Tucker said in a Chewy video of the Christmas celebration.

