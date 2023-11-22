Asheville Championship brings in millions for economic boost, tourism authority says

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Clemson clinched the Asheville Championship on Nov. 22, and it was a win for the local economy as well.

According to Explore Asheville, the city’s municipal department of tourism, the championship brought a $2.3 million boost to the area.

More than 6,000 fans attended the two-day tournament at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville.

Nearly two-thirds of attendees came from out of town.

