Second suspect wanted in Morgan State University shooting arrested in DC

By Web Staff

WASHINGTON, DC (WBAL) — A second suspect wanted in connection with the Oct. 3 mass shooting at Morgan State University has been arrested in Washington, D.C., federal officials announced Monday.

Jovan Terrell “Chewy” Williams, 18, who authorities considered to be armed and dangerous, was arrested Friday.

At the time of arrest, Brown, Williams, and a 16-year-old boy from Maryland were charged with firearms-related charges and other D.C. code violations.

“If you’re committing these kinds of crimes, we will find you. We will remove you from the streets,” Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said. “We have to lift up Morgan State University. That’s a beacon of light in Baltimore City.”

Federal prosecutors said Williams was charged on Oct. 11 in Baltimore with attempted first-degree murder and other charges stemming from the Morgan State shooting. In October, Baltimore police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in Washington, D.C., and that they were searching for Williams.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the work done by the Metropolitan Police Department and our other law enforcement partners,” U.S. Marshal for the district of Maryland, Mathew Silverman, said in a statement. “These officers developed investigative leads and took swift action that empowered law enforcement to take a notoriously violent fugitive off the street.”

“The Morgan State community has been forced to grapple with the violent, reckless decision of a few individuals who had no regard for the lives around them,” Scott said in a statement. “I hope that this will be a sign to everyone that if you come into Baltimore City, endanger lives and injure people, we will not rest until you are held accountable.”

“The Morgan community can continue to move forward with the comfort of knowing that both shooting suspects have now been captured and taken off the streets,” Morgan State University President David Wilson said in a statement. “This is indeed great news.”

The on-campus shooting injured five people and forced the cancellation of several homecoming activities.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

