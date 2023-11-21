New pictures show impacts of oil spill near Venice

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ELMWOOD, Louisiana (WDSU) — We are seeing new pictures of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico near Venice.

There is a briefing today (Tuesday, November 21, 2023) to discuss the situation. The Main Pass Oil Gathering , Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office , Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement , U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will all be in attendance to talk about the matter. It’s happening today, at 10 A.M. in Elmwood at the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement building.

According to the Coast Guard, remote operated vehicles were deployed last week to continue to survey the pipeline and no sources have been found. The Coast Guard will continue to survey the pipeline and determine the source of the release.

No injuries or shoreline impacts have been reported at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.