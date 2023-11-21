‘CanTree’ of donated foods built up to help Sacramento area families in need

By Melanie Wingo

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Volunteers stacked more than 18,000 cans of food into a holiday tree formation Monday as part of a canned food drive organized by the Sacramento Association of Realtors and the Sacramento metro area Salvation Army organization.

Throughout the year, the Sacramento Association of Realtors raises money that’s used to purchase dozens of pallets of canned food.

The cans are then transformed into what’s called the “CanTree.” The 20-level-high tree – which stays on display at Capital City Honda in Sacramento throughout the holiday season – will be disassembled after the holidays and then distributed to those in need.

“Need knows no season,” said Rio Ray, commanding officer for the Sacramento metro area Salvation Army. “The reality is, in January, February, March, throughout the year, people are in need, and we can be there to serve those people that are in need, not only through our food pantry, but through all the programs the Salvation Army runs.”

The food will go toward helping to feed the 3,000 families per month that the local Salvation Army chapter assists.

Nearly two dozen volunteers helped to construct this year’s can tree. It’s an effort carried out by the organizations each year for 40 years.

“It’s a wonderful example of what dedicated service does,” Ray explained. “I’ve often said that the Salvation Army is a volunteer army, and these are amazing volunteers that come, put their time and their talents to effort to build this and to feed people that are in need.”

