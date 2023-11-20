Father shoots son during physical altercation, deputies say

By A.J. Davis

CHEROKEE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident between a father and his son.

Deputies say they were called on Saturday around 8:45 p.m. to Garvin Lake Road in Gaffney.

According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach and in need of immediate care. The shooting victim was taken to Cherokee Medical Center and later airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Hospital.

Authorities learned that the father and son got into a fight, according to deputies.

Deputies say the son had knocked his father to the ground and began choking him. According to deputies, the son also had a knife in his hand during the time.

The father was able to grab a pistol and fired a shot into his son’s stomach, deputies say.

According to deputies, investigators were not able to speak to the son since the incident happened due to his injuries and being under heavy sedation at the hospital.

The CCSO says this remains an ongoing investigation, and authorities ask anyone who has seen this incident occur to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC or Sgt. Nick Mabry at 864-489-4722, extension #416.

