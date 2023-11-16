Horse gets loose in cargo hold of flight leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport for Belgium

By Web Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A flight that left John F. Kennedy International Airport for Belgium had to turn around after a horse was reported loose in the cargo hold.

The Nov. 9 flight operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, just started its journey across the Atlantic Ocean when crews members found the horse was loose.

Air traffic control told them to return to New York and dump 20 tons of fuel, because the plane was too heavy.

A veterinarian was also requested to meet the plane upon its arrival.

The flight was able to take off again, three hours behind schedule.

