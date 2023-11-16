Detective: 2 boys killed in Bullitt County were shot in the head, mother said it was accident

By Alex Suckow

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A mother accused of killing her two young sons last week in Bullitt County was inside a courtroom for the first time on Tuesday, and new details were revealed.

Tiffanie Lucas, of Shepherdsville, was arrested after her sons Maurice, 6, and Jayden, 9, were found shot in a bedroom on the morning of Nov. 1.

A neighbor found them, and they were rushed to the hospital, where they died.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Detective Richard Beal said four shots were fired during the shooting in a matter of about 30 seconds, and the boys were shot in the head.

He said when questioning Lucas, she indicated it was an accident. She said she was being manipulated through Facebook, and other ways, to do what she did.

“She also made some comments such as, quote, ‘I’m in such a bad spot,'” Beal said.

Michelle Rice, Maurice’s stepmother, says the family had reached out to Child Protective Services on several occasions, and she believes drug abuse also played a role. Now, the family is left trying to cope with the devastating loss.

“Nobody can manipulate you to do such a horrific thing. Nobody can manipulate you to do that,” said Rice. “We loved them so much. So many other people really loved them and could have been there to help them, but she wouldn’t allow that. She was too selfish, and now they’re gone.”

Lucas is being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

