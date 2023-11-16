Skip to Content
Broward State Attorney’s Office worker found dead in county courthouse

JOHN MACLAUCHLAN

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (WFOR) — An employee of the Broward State Attorney’s Office was found dead Wednesday night inside the Broward County Court House.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they received a call about a deceased person at the courthouse on SE 6th Street.

Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor sent an email to the staff that multimedia specialist Daniel Miranda, 55, who worked in the Digital Evidence Unit, had died.

“Danny was a team member in our Digital Evidence Unit. He was a very popular member of our SAO family. Danny worked hard and was always happy to offer a helping hand to any of us who needed anything. I also remember Danny as our resident DJ. We are in shock and we are grieving. Danny will be missed in our office, in our community, and our justice system,” wrote Pryor.

The sheriff’s office is awaiting the autopsy result on the cause of death, no foul play is suspected at this time.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Danny’s wife and family and we are praying for them during this very sad time. We also offer our sincerest condolences to all of Daniel’s close friends and colleagues within the SAO family. Please know that you are not alone and that we are here for you,” said Pryor in his message.

