Woman charged with attempted murder after shots fired inside Portland International Airport

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Port of Portland is investigating after a woman allegedly fired a gun outside a security checkpoint inside the Portland International Airport Tuesday night.

No one was hurt in the shooting but a witness reported at least seven rounds were fired.

Police records identified the alleged shooter as Laura Marie Patterson, 47. She is charged with firing a weapon in a public building, interfering with public transportation, unlawful use of a weapon, public mischief, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, and four counts of attempted murder.

The shots were fired just outside the TSA checkpoint for Gates D and E near the public restrooms at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

A woman she had just gotten off a flight when she heard at least three shots. After coming out from hiding, she took video of a person being arrested and put into a police car outside of the airport.

The woman who heard the shots fired says all the people getting off the plane first ducked and ran for cover, and then many of them rushed back to the jet bridge for safety. She said it was crowded and people were really scared. She says it was a few minutes later when someone opened the door, she went back into the airport and then outside and saw the arrest.

Police have not yet said what led up to the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been provided at this time.

