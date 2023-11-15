Pittsburgh police seek identity of driver accused of hitting woman in wheelchair
By MADELINE BARTOS
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Investigators are trying to identify the driver of a vehicle that police said hit a woman in a wheelchair then drove away.
Pittsburgh police asked for help identifying the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run on Monday at 7:30 a.m.
She was hit in her wheelchair while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Centre Avenue and North Craig Street in North Oakland, police said. Police shared a video of the alleged hit-and-run on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Police didn’t share any details about the woman’s condition after she was hit.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-422-6520.
