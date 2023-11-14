Officials investigating after 2 hunting-related deaths last weekend in same Kentucky county

By Matthew Dietz

GARRARD COUNTY, Kentucky (WLWT) — Law enforcement officials are investigating after two hunting-related deaths occurred in the same Kentucky county over the weekend.

The deaths happened in Garrard County, which is about 36 miles south of Lexington.

The Garrard County Sheriff’s Office told NBC affiliate LEX18 that the first incident happened on Saturday, when 77-year-old Russell Stillwell of Indiana tripped and fell, shooting himself accidentally.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office said a similar incident occurred, when 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle Jr. tripped and fell, accidentally shooting himself.

According to the sheriff, both victims had relatives with them, who each called for help when it happened.

