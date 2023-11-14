Gridley teacher accused of sexual relationship with former student, police say

By Joseph Daniels

GRIDLEY, California (KCRA) — A teacher who has been working with the Gridley Unified School District for at least 20 years is accused of having sexual relations with a student, according to the Gridley Police Department.

Officers began their investigation on Oct. 10 when learning of explicit photographs circulating among students, police said.

Police said this led them to discover Michelle Solis was in a sexual relationship with a former student. They said officers found that the victim had other photographs of Solis.

Police arrested Solis on Nov. 13 at her home. She was booked into the Butte County Jail for charges of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 16.

Police said this is still under active investigation, and are trying to find out if other victims are involved. They ask that any family members, former or current students with information to call 530-846-5670.

