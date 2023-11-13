Vigil held in honor of 2 boys shot and killed in Shepherdsville

By Jamie Mayes

Click here for updates on this story

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Through tears and heartbreak, neighbors and loved ones are leaning on one another as they mourn the loss of 9-year-old Jayden and 6-year-old Maurice.

On Wednesday, a neighbor went into their Shepherdsville home and found the children in a bedroom covered in blood. They were rushed to the hospital but didn’t survive. Their mother Tiffanie Lucas was arrested and charged for their murders. Kim Miller and others organized this vigil in remembrance of the brothers.

“We’re a really tight-knit community and everybody has just taken this loss really hard,” said Miller. “They had so much life left to live and they were beautiful little boys and to think they will not get to experience all the things in life that my son did and my grandson will.”

While many never knew the boys, some in this crowd did, like Londa Boggs, who was their bus driver. She said she was devastated when she learned the victims’ identities.

“I lost it. I really did. The very thought that two children had to suffer that much,” said Boggs.

Lucas returns to court on Tuesday. Her bond has been set at $2 million.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.