Sacramento native among 5 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in Mediterranean Sea

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A soldier from Sacramento was among five killed during military aircraft training over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday.

The Department of Defense says the soldiers were in an MH-60 Blackhawk conducting aerial refueling training when the helicopter “experienced an in-flight emergency” that resulted in the crash. According to the DOD, there are no indications that the crash was caused by enemy or hostile actions.

A U.S. official earlier confirmed to CBS News the five dead service members were special operations forces who had been deployed to Cyprus in case an evacuation of Lebanon or Israel was ordered.

On Monday, the DOD released the identities of the deceased, including 34-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Shane M. Barnes of Sacramento, California.

The other soldiers were identified as:

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee

Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction, Arizona

Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

The U.S. Army’s Combat Readiness Center is investigating the crash.

Statements from POTUS On Sunday, President Joe Biden released a statement regarding the crash.

The full statement is below:

“Today, Jill and I mourn the loss of 5 American service members who died when their aircraft crashed in the Mediterranean Sea during a routine training mission. Our service members put their lives on the line for our country every day. They willingly take risks to keep the American people safe and secure. And their daily bravery and selflessness is an enduring testament to what is best in our nation. Jill and I are praying for the families and friends who have lost a precious loved one-a piece of their soul. Our entire nation shares their grief. And, during this weekend when we pause to honor our nation’s veterans, we once more affirm the sacred obligation we bear to those who volunteer to serve our nation as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors. We pray for the families of all our fallen warriors today and every day.”

