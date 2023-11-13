Denver moms help Venezuelan migrants: “They don’t want anything but to work and provide for themselves”

By MICHAEL ABEYTA

DENVER (KCNC) — Juan Carlos Pioltelli-Chavez’s home isn’t much, but he keeps it nice.

“We have to clean and everything so it’s cool,” Pioltelli-Chavez said.

He and the rest of the migrants living in a makeshift camp between the Highlands neighborhood and downtown Denver are here for one reason.

“Because they want a future much better for their son or some people are coming much from Venezuela because in their country you cannot get anything like you can get here you know,” said Pioltelli-Chavez.

Andrea Ryall is an American mom and Juan Carlos’ neighbor and new friend. They met eight days ago when she and her kids went to drop off bananas at the camp and she quickly realized her bananas weren’t going to cut it.

“Here comes the moms with babies in their arms asking me, ‘Can you help me get diapers? Can you help me find clothes for my 2-year-old? Can you help me put shoes on my kids’ feet,’ even though she’s standing there without food and she’s without a coat,” said Ryall.

She says she couldn’t believe a humanitarian crisis was happening in her neighborhood.

“They are incredibly kind, gracious, humble generous people,” said Ryall. “What’s happening here is unacceptable and the moms in this community will not stand for it.”

She went online and asked for donations of warm clothes, shoes, food, and medicine. On Sunday, she and the rest of the Highlands neighborhood gathered everything they collected at Valdez Elementary and gave them to the migrants. Safe to say they are grateful.

“Estamos muy contento por todo, (We are happy with everything),” screamed one woman.

Juan Carlos is happy but says he can’t wait to start working and providing for his family. He can’t yet because he can’t afford the more than $500 work permit he needs.

“And in the papers, it says you cannot work (without it),” said Pioltelli-Chavez.

Andrea says Coloradans need to pressure our leaders to waive the permit fee so Juan Carlos and the rest of the migrants can move out of the camp and move on to better things.

“They don’t want anything but to work and provide for themselves,” said Ryall.

“I want it not just for me, but for my baby,” said Pioltelli-Chavez standing outside his tent. “I don’t like him to be here very much.”

If you want to help, Ryall says the Highlands neighborhood moms will be at Valdez Elementary School again on Nov. 19 gathering donations and giving them out to more immigrant families in need.

