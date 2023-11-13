Aunt, mother arrested in connection to incident that badly burned 4-year-old in Seekonk, Mass.

By Phil Tenser

SEEKONK, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Two Massachusetts women were arrested this weekend in connection with an investigation into what caused a child to suffer life-threatening burns over a significant portion of her body, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced.

The 4-year-old girl suffered extensive second- and third-degree burns in an incident on Oct. 8, Quinn’s statement said. Police responded to the child’s home at noon the next day, where they found the injured girl.

According to the district attorney, investigators determined the severe injuries occurred approximately 17 hours before law enforcement or medical professionals were notified.

“By the time the victim arrived at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, she was in critical condition. Her body was in shock,” Quinn said.

The child’s condition has since stabilized, but she remains hospitalized more than a month later.

Quinn said the investigation, which included interviews with the defendants and medical professionals, resulted in applications for arrest warrants that were submitted on Thursday.

Guilene Gerome, 38, the victim’s mother, was arrested by Seekonk police on charges of reckless endangerment of a child and permitting substantial injury to a child.

Franzceska Gerome, 44, the victim’s aunt, was also arrested by Seekonk police on charges of reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, and permitting substantial injury to a child.

Quinn’s statement did not include details about how the injury allegedly occurred and said that additional facts of the case cannot be disclosed until the defendants are arraigned. That hearing is expected to occur Monday.

