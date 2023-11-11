Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

One hospitalized following house fire in Waterford

By
Published 7:33 am

By Olivia Kalentek, Alleah Red

Click here for updates on this story

    WATERFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A person was hospitalized following a fire at a home in Waterford on Saturday.

Police say the fire began shortly before 5:10 a.m. at a home on Perry Ave.

One person was taken to L&M hospital for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The fire was extinguished by the local fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content