Woman arrested for hate crime after allegedly ramming her vehicle into Tarzana synagogue gates

Published 9:53 am

    TARZANA, California (KCAL) — A woman has been arrested on hate crime charges after allegedly ramming her vehicle, two times, into the gates of a Tarzana synagogue just after midnight Thursday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested Tikvah Mottahedeh, 54, for vandalism hate crime on a house of worship — the Eretz Synagogue and Cultural Center on Wilbur Avenue.

SkyCal’s Thursday afternoon aerial footage showed two separate areas on the synagogue’s campus without a portion of the gate, with one temporary gate in place, while the other spot was just left open.

