Strip workers test monorail commute ahead of F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Before clocking into work Thursday, some employees of Strip properties took the Monorail to work after being briefed by their employers on the plan for commuting during F1 week.

Starting Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m., the monorail will run 24/7 until Monday, November 20 at 3:00 a.m. All the trains will be in service at peak hours, which is when the track will be “hot.” During that time, the Monorail will be able to carry 3,000 people in one direction per hour. Each station should see a train every five to eleven minutes.

Employees who work at properties with disrupted parking access will get Monorail tickets to use for race week.

One Venetian employee told FOX5 how her workdays will look.

She’s been instructed to park in a lot on the other side of the convention center, noting that it took about ten minutes to walk to the monorail station. She’ll take the train one stop south to the Linq, where she’ll get out and walk about 15 minutes to The Venetian.

She also noted she’ll be leaving two hours earlier for work than she normally does. On top of that, she’s working 12 hour shifts during race week, leaving about seven hours for sleep.

In the case of overflow, shuttle buses will take employees to their workplaces as well.

