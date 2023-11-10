Newborn baby’s remains found at Massachusetts trash facility

By NEAL RILEY

Click here for updates on this story

ROCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Workers at a Rochester trash facility found the remains of a newborn baby among items that were being processed for recycling on Thursday.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said there was a 911 call made at about 10:40 a.m. from the Zero Waste Solutions recycling facility.

“The caller reported that infant remains were found within a trash collection that was trucked to the facility for disposal,” Cruz said in a statement.

Rochester police said in a Facebook post Thursday that “employees had found what appeared to be the body of a human baby in the recycling products.” Processing at the facility stopped while police began their investigation.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police.

This is the same facility on the Cranberry Highway where remains of an infant were found back in April. In that case, police said they believed the baby’s mother may have had ties to Martha’s Vineyard.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.