Grandparents’ rights in spotlight as Haywood County man’s trial over baby’s death continues

By Rex Hodge

Click here for updates on this story

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The trial of a Haywood County man charged in the death of his girlfriend’s baby continued Thursday. As the case proceeds, it highlights the call for grandparents’ rights.

In December 2022, Ashley Grasty pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her baby, Camden, and was sentenced to 16-29 months. Her boyfriend, Austin Clonts, pleaded not guilty. His case is now before a jury.

In November 2020, Clonts was living with Grasty, along with Camden and his 3-year-old brother Asher, at her grandfather’s home near Canton. Clonts had assumed a parental role but was not the children’s father.

When a fire broke out at the home, the grandfather and Asher escaped, as well as Clonts, who was in a detached garage at the time. But baby Camden — who was just a couple months old — didn’t make it out.

Grasty had gone out with friends that night.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed a pathologist found Camden had died before the fire because of methamphetamine toxicity That finding was bolstered on the stand Thursday by the state’s forensic pathologist Dr. Jerri McLemore.

Asher’s grandmother Renae McIntosh is watching the trial with a vested interest.

“There’s a drug test done that shows he had the same amount of drugs as the baby or slightly less. I don’t understand why they’re not pressing charges for any of the crimes against Asher,” McIntosh said.

She’s looking for answers and justice.

Clonts has a record as a habitual offender with multiple meth charges over recent years.

“He’s already in prison. So, just add to it, yes,” she said. “It’s been testified he ran in and got my grandson out. So, for that I’m thankful.”

McIntosh has the support of victim advocate Ellen Pitt.

“The kids seem to be the ones suffering from all of this promotion of drug use,” she said.

Pitt also heads up the WNC Grandparents Coalition calling for more legal authority when grandkids are living in drug homes.

“You can’t talk about preserving a family and getting this family back together when you have drug use going on in the house because it eventually ends about like this right here,” Pitt said.

“We need to figure out a way to help them and make the changes so that they’re taken from these situations before these tragedies happen. We need to work on the DSS policies that get us grandparents involved, to keep us involved.”

Clonts’ trial is expected to resume Monday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.