Frontier flight lands safely in Atlanta following bomb threat, airline says

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The FBI is now handling the investigation into a bomb threat allegedly made on an Atlanta-bound Frontier flight.

According to the airline, a passenger onboard Flight 1571 from Baltimore to Atlanta Thursday night told a flight attendant they had received an anonymous AirDrop message saying there was an “explosive device” on the plane. We’re told per standard protocol, the flight crew notified authorities.

The plane landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Atlanta Police Department K9 officers were used in the investigation. Officials say no physical evidence of an explosive device was found on the plane.

The FBI sent Atlanta News First the following statement in response to the incident.

“There was no known danger found to the aircraft or passengers. An investigation to determine the person or group responsible for making the threat is ongoing.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.