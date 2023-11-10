Bret Michaels meets Bret Michaels, the kitten-saving husky he adopted

By MADELINE BARTOS

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bret Michaels, meet Bret Michaels.

The Poison frontman and Butler County native finally met the 6-year-old husky he adopted last month. Also named Bret Michaels, the heroic dog went viral after he gave a life-saving blood transfusion to a kitten with flea anemia.

On Thursday, Bret Michaels posted a photo of himself wearing a Bret Michaels t-shirt with the dog, now called “Li’l Bret Jr.,” calling his new forever friend “a truly beautiful dog with a free spirit.”

He promised a video Friday and “the journey of good times (and a good bandana) as he gets acclimated, healthy and is running around like crazy.”

Last month, Bret Michaels the dog was hailed a hero by the Nebraska Humane Society after he stepped up to help a kitten who was brought in as a stray along with his siblings, who were all dirty, cold and covered in fleas. While his siblings were doing better after a bath, the third kitten was weak and lethargic, leading vets to believe he had flea anemia.

Cats, like humans, have blood types, but there’s no “universal donor” type, O-, that can be safely transfused into any other type. The humane society said the kitten couldn’t wait for testing to be done to find a feline donor, but there was another way.

The humane society explained canine blood can be transfused into felines through a common practice called xenotransfusion. Since Bret just had bloodwork done, the humane society’s vets knew he was a good candidate. Soon after the first round of transfusion, they said the tiny kitten started showing signs of improvement.

When the husky’s story went viral, the humane society said word got around to “THE” Bret Michaels, and one phone call later, the pup had found his forever home.

“We’re so excited that Bret Michaels finally got to meet Bret Michaels!” the humane society wrote on Facebook Thursday. They said if you’re looking for a dog to name after yourself, they have plenty of huskies, husky mixes and non-huskies available for adoption.

