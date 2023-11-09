Man who stabbed his mother fatally shot by police in Long Beach

By Web Staff

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL) — Police in Long Beach fatally shot a man who allegedly stabbed his mother with a knife early Wednesday morning.

The scene unfolded at around 9 a.m., when Long Beach Police Department officers were sent to the 300 block of 69th Way in regards to a stabbing, according to a statement from the department.

Upon arrival, officers reported coming in contact with the man, identified as 38-year-old Eriberto Penaloza, who was “inside of a residence holding a knife.”

Despite their commands to drop the knife, the suspect did not listen and instead began to walk towards officers, prompting them to open fire.

Police located the victim of the stabbing, an unidentified woman, inside of the home. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries after hiding elsewhere in the home with another family member who was not injured.

Both the suspect and the victim of the stabbing were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, according to Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. Penaloza was also suffering from several stab wounds to the upper body.

He died from injuries sustained during the incident after being taken to the hospital, LBPD said in a statement. They did not detail whether he died from the shooting wounds or stab wounds.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Late Wednesday, the department noted that responding officers were wearing body cameras and investigators were working to review the footage and release it to the public following their investigation.

LBPD is investigating the shooting, as they do with all officer-related incidents. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will also conduct their own independent investigation.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.

