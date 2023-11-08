Mother, 3 children not wearing seatbelts injured after 17-year-old crashes into minivan

By WRAL Staff

NORTH CAROLINA (WRAL) — A minivan carrying a mother and her three children was struck by a full sized pickup truck Wednesday morning in Johnston County.

A child was ejected from the van when the cars crashed on Smith Road between Clayton and Four Oaks. The child was seriously injured. The mother and her other two young children were also injured and also transported to Wake Med.

Authorities said none of the children in the minivan had seatbelts on.

The 17-year old driver of the pickup truck is facing charges for driving left of center. Neither he or his passenger were injured in the collision.

The driver of the van may face charges for her failure to use seat belts or car seats to restrain her children.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

WRAL News is working to learn the conditions of those who were injured in the crash.

